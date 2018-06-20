DENVER — Denver has withdrawn its bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, citing scheduling conflicts.

The Denver Post reports the city had made the convention shortlist with three other possible host cities of Houston, Miami Beach and Milwaukee.

Denver spokeswoman Amber Miller says the Democratic National Committee had set the July 13-16 dates for the 2020 convention after cities had submitted host bids. She says Denver had believed the dates to be more flexible.

Miller says the city has “major commitments that cannot be moved without significant impact.”

Miller says the city withdrew its bid before the host shortlist became public.

Denver hosted the convention in 2008.





