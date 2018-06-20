President Trump said Wednesday that he was cancelling the annual congressional picnic scheduled for this week, saying he didn’t think it was appropriate to have a picnic with so much crucial work.

“It didn’t feel right to me,” Mr. Trump said at a meeting with Republicans lawmakers.

The picnic was scheduled for Thursday.

The president is dealing with political backlash from his zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration that has resulted in a dramatic increase in children separated from parents when they illegally cross the border.

Mr. Trump said he would sign “something” later Wednesday to address the family separation issue.

Congress also is taking up immigration reform this week.

“We want to solve this immigration problem that has been going on for 40 years,” Mr. Trump said.





