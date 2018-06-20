President Trump mocked an ABC News error about his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and blamed Democrat-media collusion.

Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, Mr. Trump posted a screen grab from ABC News, in which a sad-looking photo of himself was accompanied by the chyron “Manafort pleads guilty to 5 charges of manslaughter.”

Look what Fake ABC News put out. I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt! #StopTheBiaspic.twitter.com/c0XOk1btEQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Mr. Manafort has not pleaded guilty to anything and has never been charged, or even suspected, of manslaughter.

“Look what Fake ABC News put out,” Mr. Trump crowed, before going on to diagnose the source.

“I guess they had it prepared from the 13 Angry Democrats leading the Witch Hunt!” he said, using his pet name for the lawmakers he blames for Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.





