Part of President Trump’s new executive order on family separations includes a directive to Attorney General Jeff Sessions to go back to court and try to change the 2015 ruling that created the family “loophole” that’s distorted the immigration system.

While Mr. Trump has blamed “Democrats’ law” for requiring the separations, the bigger cause of the dilemma the president faces is the Flores settlement, a court agreement reached in 1997 and updated in 2015, which lays out high standards for how the government must treat illegal immigrant children.

Originally the settlement only applied to children who came to the U.S. alone, without parents. But in 2015 Judge Dolly M. Gee ruled that even children who came to the border with parents should be protected.

That means the children must be quickly released from custody — Judge Gee said in the case of those who came as families, within about 20 days. And since the children are generally to be released to parents, it means the government has to free them, too, so that it can release the children to them.

Mr. Trump ordered Mr. Sessions to “promptly file a request … to modify” the agreement.

He said the order should allow the government “to detain alien families together throughout the pendency of criminal proceedings for improper entry or any removal or other immigration proceedings.”

Mr. Sessions will likely have an uphill battle.

When the Obama administration argued the case in 2015, Judge Gee rejected their claims, found children were subject to “widespread and deplorable conditions,” and issued a wide-ranging ruling giving the government 90 days to clean things up or else she said she would start ordering the children released.

The key part of her ruling was a finding that children didn’t generally belong in detention. She set a goal of releasing them within 20 days, even if they were with family.

The Obama administration appealed — and pointedly warned the courts to expect a new surge of illegal-immigrant families, and even an increase in children being kidnapped so adults could pose as families, trying to take advantage of the situation.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected those arguments and largely upheld Judge Gee’s ruling.

Immigrant rights groups blasted Mr. Trump for trying to undo the 2015 ruling.

“Mothers, fathers, and children must not be held behind bars for prolonged periods for seeking safety,” said Denise Bell, a migrant rights researcher at Amnesty International. “Not only does imprisoning children go against our country’s shared values of dignity and equality, but it is also unlawful and threatens to permanently stain the U.S. human rights record.”





