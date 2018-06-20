WASHINGTON (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discussed trade and immigration with Vice President Mike Pence during a trip to Washington.

The Republican governor said in a statement Wednesday that he voiced concern over President Donald Trump’s support for trade tariffs. Any foreign retaliation could economically hurt Indiana, which is a major manufacturing state and agricultural exporter.

Holcomb also said he was “heartened” by Trump’s signature of an executive order intended to stop his administration’s practice of separating migrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border illegally.

Holcomb was in Washington for an economic summit. He formerly served as lieutenant governor when Pence was Indiana’s governor. He took Pence’s place on the ballot after Trump tapped him as his running mate in 2016.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.