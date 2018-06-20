PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland is closed as protests over President Trump’s immigration policies continued.

Protesters told KATU-TV that shutting down ICE is one of their goals, so they considered Wednesday’s closure a win.

The protest began Sunday, with demonstrators calling for an end to the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in which all unlawful border crossings are referred for prosecution. The protesters also sought an immediate end to the practice of separating children from their families.

Though the facility was open Tuesday, police were called in to make sure employees could leave safely.

