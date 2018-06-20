BOSTON (AP) - Immigrant activists are calling for a rally in front of the Massachusetts State House to protest President Donald Trump’s administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition and other groups say they’ll gather at the State House steps Wednesday at around 12:30 p.m. and march into the government building with protest signs.

Organizers say the rally is meant to call attention to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border as well as to urge Massachusetts lawmakers to approve protections for immigrants.

The state Senate passed a budget amendment that would, among other things, prohibit local police from asking someone about their immigration status unless required by law. But Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has threatened to veto the measure.





