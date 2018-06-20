Jane Fonda will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award later this summer at a Michigan film festival founded and still led by left-wing director Michael Moore.

The celebration at the Traverse City Film Festival of the two-time Oscar-winning actress and Viet Cong apologist will also include a screening of the new HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” directed by Susan Lacy.

Mr. Moore praised Ms. Fonda, who was photographed in Hanoi posing with a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun and urged American soldiers and POWs not to fight, as an example of political activism for all artists.

“I can think of no other artist who has given more to her country,” he said, according to a report in Variety. “What an honor for our festival audience to welcome and to be inspired by the work of this American Icon.

“Her voice is as needed today as much as ever,” Mr. Moore concluded.

The festival will also show three Fonda films — “Coming Home,” about a Vietnam veteran; “Julia,” in which she plays McCarthy blacklist author Lillian Hellman; and the feminist office comedy “9 to 5.”

Ms. Fonda won two Oscars, for “Coming Home” and “Klute” and was nominated five other times.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.