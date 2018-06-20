National Security Adviser John R. Bolton on Wednesday defended the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the United Nation’s Human Rights Council.

“Clearly, it’s the right decision to get off,” Mr. Bolton said during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday that the U.S. would no longer be a part of the global forum on human rights.

Mrs. Haley described the council as “a cesspool of political bias.”

Mr. Bolton said the decision has been “decades in the making.”

The U.S has long-standing criticisms of the council. It complained that several human-right abusers had seats, and there was “chronic” anti-Israel bias.

Mr. Bolton said the decision to withdraw also addresses U.S. sovereignty.

“You know, we’re actually self-governing in this country. We have a Constitution. We make our share of mistakes, and we correct them. We don’t need advice from the U.N. or international bodies on how to govern ourselves,” he said.

