He served as mayor of New York City, ran for president, has $51.8 billion to his name and is the seventh-richest person in America. Now Michael Bloomberg has revealed his plans for the midterm elections.

“Republicans in Congress have had almost two years to prove they could govern responsibly,” Mr. Bloomberg said in a statement released Wednesday. “They failed. As we approach the 2018 midterms, it’s critical that we elect people who will lead in ways that this Congress won’t — both by seeking to legislate in a bipartisan way, and by upholding the checks and balances that the Founding Fathers set up to safeguard ethics, prevent the abuse of power, and preserve the rule of law. And so this fall, I’m going to support Democrats in their efforts to win control of the House.

“To be clear: I have plenty of disagreements with some Democrats, especially those who seek to make this election about impeachment,” he said. “Nothing could be more irresponsible. But I believe that ‘We the People’ cannot afford to elect another Congress that lacks the courage to reach across the aisle and the independence to assert its constitutional authority. And so I will support Democratic candidates who are committed to doing both.”

Mr. Bloomberg said he would consider supporting Republican gubernatorial candidates who supported gun safety, environmental protections and other issues. He also faulted the GOP for “failing to craft bipartisan solutions.”

Forbes Magazine describes Mr. Bloomberg as "a Democrat turned Republican turned independent."





