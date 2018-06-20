Republican Pete Stauber is campaigning off President Trump’s visit to Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District on Wednesday, and the campaign said the president remains as popular as ever.

“The president won the 8th District by almost 16 points and is as popular — if not more popular — now than on Election Day. This event just reaffirms how important this open seat is both to our district and Republicans nationally, and we are excited to be hosting the president in the 8th District today,” said Caroline Tarwid, spokeswoman for the campaign.

The campaign also sent out an email about the event with a fundraising pitch about standing behind the president.

“I hope to see you in Duluth this afternoon, and I can’t wait to tell the president how many people are standing with him and with our campaign,” Mr. Stauber wrote in the email.

The long-held Democratic seat is considered a top pickup opportunity for Republicans. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan announced his plans to retire earlier this year and Democrats have been engaged in a primary fight. Their district convention in the spring did not lead to an endorsement, meaning it’ll likely be August before the party has an official nominee.

Mr. Trump’s rally in Duluth on Wednesday evening comes as his administration faces enormous heat for its policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The emotionally charged issue has put a lot of pressure on lawmakers to act, but a meeting on Capitol Hill on Tuesday did not result in much action.





