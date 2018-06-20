Three of the five FBI employees dinged for anti-Trump bias in the inspector general’s new report ended up on the special counsel’s investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, raising still more questions about the team Robert Mueller assembled.

Two of those — FBI lawyer Lisa Page and her paramour, Agent Peter Strzok — became known when their vehemently anti-Trump text messages came to light. But the inspector general’s report identifies a third person, labeled “FBI Attorney 2,” who also fired off messages denigrating Mr. Trump and saying “Viva le resistance.”

None of the three are still on the special counsel’s team. Ms. Page left weeks after the investigation opened, while Mr. Strzok departed after a couple of months, when his anti-Trump messages came to light. And Attorney 2, identified this week as Kevin Clinesmith by Rep. Mark Meadows, was ousted from the probe in February, after the inspector general found his messages.

Mr. Clinesmith also had sent coworkers political jokes about Mr. Trump, including one instant message after the election saying, “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.”

According to the report, Mr. Clinesmith worked on the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton’s email use, then worked on the FBI’s original investigation into the Trump campaign, and, eventually, with the special counsel’s investigation into Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

The inspector general described him as the “primary FBI attorney” assigned to the Russia probe when it started back in early 2017.

“If FBI Attorney 2 has the bias that he has, sure, it’s problematic,” Mr. Meadows, North Carolina Republican, told The Washington Times.

The special counsel’s office downplayed Mr. Clinesmith’s involvement Wednesday, portraying him more as a bit player not key for its roster of prosecutors and federal agents. They said he was never detailed to the special counsel, but rather remained an FBI agent who supported the investigation in an administrative capacity.

“The special counsel’s investigation is being conducted by prosecutors and agents; FBI Attorney 2 was neither,” said Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the special counsel.

The lawyer himself told the inspector general his anti-Trump comments were “personal feelings” about the election.

Mr. Mueller’s probe has faced questions over the political leanings of his team.

The special counsel office said last year that lawyers picked for Mr. Mueller’s team donated more than $60,000 to Democrats. Only one lawyer donated to Republicans, contributing the maximum amount of $2,750. In total, the probe’s prosecutors donated $19,000 to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 and 2016 political campaigns, according to Mr. Mueller’s office.

But some media outlets have claimed the numbers underestimate the amount of Democratic donations by as much as $12,000. The donation discrepancy only further raises the bias accusations lodged against Mr. Mueller’s team, which Mr. Trump has repeatedly highlighted.

Earlier this month Mr. Trump, on Twitter, referred to Mueller’s team as “13 Angry Democrats.” He said there had “never been a group of people on a case so biased or conflicted.”

The inspector general is looking into whether Mr. Strzok’s anti-Trump bias affected the FBI’s original Russia investigation. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said investigators have not been able to rule out the possibility that decisions to focus investigations on Mr. Trump rather than on Mrs. Clinton in October 2016 was a result of Mr. Strzok’s feelings.

All told, the inspector general found five different FBI employees who displayed a bias who were involved in the Clinton investigation. Only Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok were named in last week’s 500-page report, but Mr. Meadows identified Ms. Clinesmith and another lawyer, Sally Moyer, during a hearing Tuesday.

There is no indication Ms. Moyer had a role on the special counsel’s probe.

All five have been referred for an internal review, and FBI Director Christopher Wray has promised bias training for FBI employees to prevent a repeat.

But their early involvement could be a problem for Mr. Mueller. In a footnote to his report, Mr. Horowitz noted that an unrelated 2012 prosecution under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act was soured by “racy texts” exchanged by two FBI agents and an informant.

The Justice Department even uses that 2012 case in its employee training as an example of what not to say in text messages.

Ms. Page left the FBI in May, while Mr. Strzok and Mr. Clinesmith are still employed there.

Mr. Stzok had been reassigned to HR after being removed from Mr. Mueller’s team, but he was escorted out of the FBI building last week.

Solomon Wisenberg, a Washington attorney who served as independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s deputy during investigations into then-President Bill Clinton, said it is rare for people to be removed from a special counsel investigation.

“It is not unheard of to have a person quietly ushered out, but to have two people kicked off for the appearance of bias is very unusual,” he said.

Mr. Wisenberg said he recalled two people leaving on their own during the five years the Starr probe ran its course. But Mueller has forcibly removed two people, Mr. Clinesmith and Mr. Strzok, in less than a year.

“Turnover is unusual because these things are so exciting who would want to leave?” he said.

Mr. Wisenberg believes Mr. Mueller is an honorable person trying to conduct a fair investigation, but described some of his hiring as “tone deaf,” given the accusations of bias that have grown after some team members’ social media posts and political donations were disclosed.

“I think [Mueller] should have been more sensitive,” he said. “It’s obvious Mueller didn’t query his people enough, but that’s not grounds for stopping an investigation.

Lewis Schiliro, a former head of the FBI’s New York office, called the fact that two people were removed from Mueller’s team “a black eye” for the venerable bureau.

The fact that these agents made those comments via text and instant message is troubling, he said, because it creates a written record of their biases that could be used in court to undermine their credibility.

“An FBI agent’s job, first and foremost, is to testify in a court of law,” he said. “But as a defense attorney, the first thing I’m going to do is get their messages and social media posts and show how they are biased witnesses.”

Mr. Schiliro said he couldn’t imagine FBI agents being so cavalier about their political opinions during his time with the bureau.

“It’s just an unbelievable situation,” he said of the anti-Trump comments. “Why these people put those comments out there is beyond me.”

But Andrew Leipold, a law professor at the University of Illinois and also a former member of Mr. Starr’s team, said the removals of Mr. Strzok and Mr. Clinesmith dispel accusations of bias that have been lodged against the Mueller probe.

Mr. Trump has been one the most vocal in accusing Mr. Mueller of running a political inquisition, calling the investigation a “hoax” and “witch hunt.”

“If the investigation was really as biased as some have alleged, would Mueller be removing people who are biased?” Mr. Leipold said.

Ultimately, the the Mueller investigation will be judged by the facts and conclusions not by the bias allegations surrounding two people who left the investigation relatively earl in the process, Mr. Leipold said.

“Is it helpful to Mueller? No. But it doesn’t undermine his credibility because we need to see what the facts are and what people say under oath,” he said.





