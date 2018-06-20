The Republican National Committee announced another major fundraising haul on Wednesday with a total of $14.6 million in May.

“Americans are enthusiastic about President Trump and the Republican agenda and they want to see this great American comeback continue. We are building on that enthusiasm this cycle. We will have the biggest ground game in our Party’s history. We are not leaving a single vote unturned and we are ready to defy the odds this November,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement.

The total is a record for a non-presidential year and brings the party’s total for the 2018 cycle to just over $199 million. The party also has $47.4 on hand and carries no debt.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.