A longtime Republican Party strategist announced Wednesday that he was leaving the “indecent and immoral” party to become a Democratic voter.
Steve Schmidt, a top strategist at the National Republican Congressional Committee for former President George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, issued a series of tweets renouncing his GOP membership due to the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy at the southern border.
“Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump,” Mr. Schmidt declared. “It is corrupt, indecent and immoral. With the exception of a few Governors like Baker, Hogan and Kasich it is filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders.
“This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuses of humanity in our history,” Mr. Schmidt continued. “It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken. The first step to a season of renewal in our land is the absolute and utter repudiation of Trump and his vile enablers in the 2018 election by electing Democratic majorities. I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency.
“Today the GOP has become a danger to our democracy and values,” he wrote. “This Independent voter will be aligned with the only party left in America that stands for what is right and decent and remains fidelitous to our Republic, objective truth, the rule of law and our Allies. That party is the Democratic Party.”
Mr. Schmidt also accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen of “complicity in evil” for her role in executing President Trump’s policies at the border and compared her to Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann.
“Evil has always been abetted and enabled by moral midgets and bureaucrats like Nielsen,” he wrote. “One day when this vile era has passed and her shame and deeds are etched into our national consciousness she will no doubt say something like this, ‘There is a need to draw a line between… the leaders responsible and the people like me forced to serve as mere instruments in the hands of the leaders. I was not a responsible leader, and as such I do not feel myself guilty’ (Adolph Eichman [sic]).
“She is no Eichman [sic] but represents an archetype found throughout history and always present at moments where the dignity of the human spirit is assaulted by corrupted power,” he added.
Mr. Schmidt’s decision was cheered by liberals and dismissed by conservatives.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.