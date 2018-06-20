A longtime Republican Party strategist announced Wednesday that he was leaving the “indecent and immoral” party to become a Democratic voter.

Steve Schmidt, a top strategist at the National Republican Congressional Committee for former President George W. Bush, Sen. John McCain and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, issued a series of tweets renouncing his GOP membership due to the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy at the southern border.

“Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump,” Mr. Schmidt declared. “It is corrupt, indecent and immoral. With the exception of a few Governors like Baker, Hogan and Kasich it is filled with feckless cowards who disgrace and dishonor the legacies of the party’s greatest leaders.

29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is fully the party of Trump. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

“This child separation policy is connected to the worst abuses of humanity in our history,” Mr. Schmidt continued. “It is connected by the same evil that separated families during slavery and dislocated tribes and broke up Native American families. It is immoral and must be repudiated. Our country is in trouble. Our politics are badly broken. The first step to a season of renewal in our land is the absolute and utter repudiation of Trump and his vile enablers in the 2018 election by electing Democratic majorities. I do not say this as an advocate of a progressive agenda. I say it as someone who retains belief in DEMOCRACY and decency.

“Today the GOP has become a danger to our democracy and values,” he wrote. “This Independent voter will be aligned with the only party left in America that stands for what is right and decent and remains fidelitous to our Republic, objective truth, the rule of law and our Allies. That party is the Democratic Party.”

Mr. Schmidt also accused Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen of “complicity in evil” for her role in executing President Trump’s policies at the border and compared her to Nazi leader Adolf Eichmann.

“Evil has always been abetted and enabled by moral midgets and bureaucrats like Nielsen,” he wrote. “One day when this vile era has passed and her shame and deeds are etched into our national consciousness she will no doubt say something like this, ‘There is a need to draw a line between… the leaders responsible and the people like me forced to serve as mere instruments in the hands of the leaders. I was not a responsible leader, and as such I do not feel myself guilty’ (Adolph Eichman [sic]).

“She is no Eichman [sic] but represents an archetype found throughout history and always present at moments where the dignity of the human spirit is assaulted by corrupted power,” he added.

Mr. Schmidt’s decision was cheered by liberals and dismissed by conservatives.

Thread: Steve Schmidt is leaving the Republican Party. I don’t know how any person with a soul or conscience can remain. History will judge people who stay with Trump - and not kindly. This is a time to fight for our country, our democracy, our values. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/0QRC4I9MoE — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 20, 2018

Steve Schmidt ran a Republican presidential campaign 10 years ago. He stayed with the GOP after they caused 2 bad wars and a recession. Even made Sarah Palin a VP candidate. But he can no longer stomach the party and will vote Democrat in 2018. That’s how awful Trump has been. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 20, 2018

Perpetually losing GOP “consultant” leaves GOP! Stop the presses! https://t.co/KzHE0Ikj8x — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 20, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.