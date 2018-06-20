ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson is calling on the Trump administration to reunite children who were separated from their parents at the southern border.

Swanson commented Wednesday after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep families together at the U.S,-Mexico border.

In a statement, Swanson said: “We should never forget the images of these children being ripped from the arms of their parents.” She said, “Let us never allow such practices to occur again.”

Earlier, Swanson joined with 20 other Democratic attorneys general nationwide in demanding that the Trump administration end a “zero tolerance” policy that has resulted in family separations.

The state prosecutors said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that the policy is inhumane and draconian.





