Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the archbishop emeritus of Washington, D.C., has been removed from public ministry for allegedly sexually abusing a teenager nearly 50 years ago when he was a priest in the Archdiocese of New York.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. McCarrick said an investigation launched several months ago to review the allegation against him determined the claim was “credible and substantiated.”

“In obedience I accept the decision of The Holy See, that I no longer exercise any public ministry,” said Mr. McCarrick, 87. “I realize this painful development will shock my many friends, family members, and people I have been honored to serve in my sixty years as a priest.”

“While I have absolutely no recollection of this reported abuse, and believe in my innocence, I am sorry for the pain the person who brought the charges has gone through, as well as for the scandal such charges cause our people,” he said in a statement.

The Archdiocese of New York subsequently issued its own statement Wednesday morning confirming Ms. McCarrick’s removal from the ministry.

“The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the direction of Pope Francis, has instructed Cardinal McCarrick that he is no longer to exercise publicly his priestly ministry,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York. “Cardinal McCarrick, while maintaining his innocence, has accepted the decision.”

“This archdiocese, while saddened and shocked, asks prayers for all involved, and renews its apology to all victims abused by priests. We also thank the victim for courage in coming forward and participating in our Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, as we hope this can bring a sense of resolution and fairness,” Mr. Dolan said.

Mr. McCormick was ordained a priest in New York City in 1968 and ultimately named an auxiliary bishop in 1977, according to the National Catholic Reporter. He was the first bishop of Metuchen, New Jersey, and later served as the archbishop of Newark from 1986-200 before acting as the archbishop of D.C. from 2001 until his retirement in 2006, NCR reported Wednesday.





