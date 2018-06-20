President Donald Trump continued to level blame on Democrats Wednesday morning for the immigration crisis as criticism grows over the separation policy.

The president has repeatedly accused the Democrats of holding back negotiations on immigration reform.

It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something - it never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2018

Mr. Trump also continued to accuse his rival party of playing political games, retweeting Pastor Darrell Scott:

Once the mid terms are over, liberals won’t talk about detained or separated illegal immigrant children until 2020. #itsallpolitics — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) June 19, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.