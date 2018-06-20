President Donald Trump continued to level blame on Democrats Wednesday morning for the immigration crisis as criticism grows over the separation policy.
The president has repeatedly accused the Democrats of holding back negotiations on immigration reform.
Mr. Trump also continued to accuse his rival party of playing political games, retweeting Pastor Darrell Scott:
