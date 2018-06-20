Donald Trump isn’t good enough to sell booze.

That’s what a group of religious leaders is reportedly telling the local alcohol-control board in the District of Columbia, saying his hotel should lose its liquor license on the moral-character clauses contained in such licenses.

According to a report Wednesday by the BBC, the clergymen, joined by some judges, have filed a complaint with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) asking that Trump International Hotel, just a couple of blocks from the White House, should have its license because Mr. Trump is “not a person of good character.”

“There is no statutory exception for the rich or the powerful,” the complaint reads. “He is subject to the same good character requirement that applies to all other licensees.”

His “egregious conduct” includes, the BBC reported, “many outright racist comments,” “lying for years” about his net worth, and the purported adultery with porn-star Stormy Daniels.

The BBC reported that the ministers and jurists admit that it’s more customary to examine the character of a liquor-license holder before he gets it or as it’s ending and being renewed. But these circumstances “necessitate the Board’s issuance of an order to show cause at this time,” essentially demanding that Mr. Trump be called on the carpet to justify the board not-stripping the hotel of its license.

According to the BBC, the petitioners include former judges Joan Goldfrank and Henry Kennedy Jr., rabbis Jack Moline and Aaron Potek, and pastors Timothy Tee Boddie, Jennifer Butler and William Lamar IV.





