DENVER (AP) - President Donald Trump has nominated a new top prosecutor in Colorado; more than a year and a half after an interim leader took the helm.

Jason Dunn is a shareholder at the law and lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, where he focuses on political and regulatory law. He previously worked as a deputy attorney general under former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers, a Republican.

Dunn says he is honored to be nominated.

Nominees for U.S. attorney must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. That process will be closely watched by Colorado’s marijuana industry, which is still wary of the Trump administration’s approach to enforcement of federal drug laws.

Bob Troyer has held the office since former U.S. Attorney John Walsh, a nominee of President Barack Obama, resigned in 2016.





