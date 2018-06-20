SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah lawmakers are planning to reconsider gun control legislation after blocking a previous effort in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting earlier this year.

Republican Rep. Steve Handy told lawmakers Wednesday he was working on a so-called “red flag” bill which would allow police to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed to be a threat. He said he hoped to present the bill later this year.

Several members of the GOP-controlled Legislature said they were open to considering it.

Lawmakers defeated a similar proposal at the end of their 45-day session in March.

Handy and other members of the Utah School Safety Commission are expected to unveil a full slate of recommendations to prevent school shootings later Wednesday.

Unless they reconvene in a special session, lawmakers wouldn’t vote on a new bill until they reconvene in 2019.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.