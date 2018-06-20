A former top aide to President Obama at the height of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election told Senate investigators that President Trump has not launched the kind of “presidentially-led, whole-of-government” effort needed to protect American Democracy against future attacks.

“Most of us involved in the process — both the career staff and the political appointees — hoped and expected that the Trump Administration would depend and accelerate the work,” said ex-Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

Ms. Nuland appeared before a Wednesday hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee to explore how the U.S. should respond to Moscow’s election meddling.

The career diplomat and foreign policy adviser served in the George W. Bush administration as the U.S. Ambassador to NATO and as assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs during the Obama administration.

A controversial figure in the Russian election meddling saga, Ms. Nuland reportedly connected FBI officials to the former British spy, Christopher Steele, who wrote the infamous anti-Trump dossier.

On Wednesday, she told the panel she was first shown the dossier in mid-July 2016 “but it was not the complete thing.”

Committee chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, then asked if she was present at a State Department briefing on the dossier in October 2016.

The former ambassador replied that she did not attend and was not aware of the briefing until after it occurred.

According to the book “Russian Roulette,” Ms. Nuland played an instrumental role in the evolution of Mr. Steele’s negative campaign research on Mr. Trump, then a presidential candidate, by giving permission for an FBI agent in London to meet with the former U.K. intelligence officer in 2016.

“Russian Roulette” was published earlier this year and written by veteran Washington media figures, Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff and Mother Jones magazine’s David Corn.

Mr. Steele’s 35-page dossier — an unverified collection of raw opposition research created to destroy Mr. Trump’s candidacy and paid for by Democrats — kicked off unprecedented speculation and investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, which Mr. Steele alleged.

Republicans have roundly criticized the FBI for relying on the material to partially justify approving surveillance in 2016 and 2017 on Trump campaign associates — with multiple congressional committees having investigated how Obama officials promoted Mr. Steele’s work.

Speaking broadly of future Russian threats on Wednesday, Ms. Nuland said that U.S. technology companies, who were penetrated during the 2106 vote, had taken some measures to harden themselves but more needed to be done before the 2020 vote.

She also directed pointed criticism at Mr. Trump for not taking a more aggressive posture to the Kremlin.

“While the Trump Administration has taken some important sanctions and steps to punish Russia for past actions and to harden election infrastructure, it has not launched the kind of presidentially-led, whole-of-government effort that is needed to protect our democracy and security from malign state actors who are intent on weaponizing information and the internet.”

“Every member of the President’s national security cabinet,” she added, “and his own National Security Strategy identify the problem as one of the most dangerous for our country today.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.