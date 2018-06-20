Voters oppose the Trump administration’s new standards for asylum but are not overwhelmingly against it, according to a poll released Wednesday.

According to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 40 percent of voters said running from domestic and gang violence should not be grounds for asylum. Only 45 percent disagreed with this new standard.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions explained the change during an interview with The Hill as “a return to the classical definition of asylum.”

However, voters are slightly more in support of the criminalization aspect of the zero-tolerance policy. Less than half, 41 percent, are against criminally prosecuting illegal crossings, but 49 percent agree with this process.

Currently, the law makes crossing the border anywhere besides a port of authority a criminal act for any adult, whether or not children are accompanying them.





