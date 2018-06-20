MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats are keeping the pressure on Republicans over President Donald Trump’s immigration policy of separating children from parents who cross the border illegally.

Assembly Democrats held a news conference in the state Capitol on Wednesday to rail against Trump, the separation policy and Republican Gov. Scott Walker for sending National Guard troops to Arizona this week to assist border patrol agents.

Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, vice president of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Wisconsin chapter, told reporters that separating children from their parents causes brain damage that can resonate for decades.

Centro Hispano of Dane County Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller said the policy signals to Hispanics that they’re not welcome and are lesser people than Americans.

Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa said Trump could end the crisis with a phone call.





