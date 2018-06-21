PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least two Pennsylvania facilities are housing immigrant children separated from their families at the border under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that about 50 children have been sent to the Holy Family Institute in Emsworth, Pennsylvania, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh since April.

Facility CEO Sister Linda Yankoski confirmed the institute is housing the children and has also housed unaccompanied minors since 2010. It has a contract with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement.

WHYY radio reports at least nine children have been sent to a shelter in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Elizabeth Yaeger, supervising attorney for HIAS Pennsylvania’s Immigrant Youth Advocacy Project, said she could not disclose the exact location.

Trump issued an executive order Wednesday revising the separation policy, but not addressing the reunification of the already separated children.





