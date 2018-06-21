PHOENIX (AP) - Latino elected officials in Arizona say they want to visit area centers housing migrant children separated from their parents under the U.S. government’s “zero tolerance” immigration policies.

Arizona state Rep. Sally Ann Gonzalez said Thursday she and her colleagues want to ensure the children are being cared for and having their medical needs met.

She says their requests made to the governor’s office and U.S. lawmakers to visit the centers have fallen on deaf ears.

Lawmakers and community leaders gathered outside the state Capitol to criticize the administration’s immigration policies. Some were visiting Phoenix for a gathering of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials.

Gonzalez, a member of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, said American Indian women once had their babies ripped from their arms, “and that’s what’s happening now.”





