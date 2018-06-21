New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and a group of his peers found themselves powerless to enter a federal holding facility for illegal immigrants on Thursday.

The two-term Democrat went to the “Lone Star” state this week to investigate how the children of illegal immigrants are treated in Tornillo, Texas, and came up empty-handed.

The spectacle came one day after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at quelling anger over his “zero tolerance” policy along the U.S. southern border.

“Hi. How you doing? Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City,” the politician says in footage aired by an ABC affiliate. “Is there a supervisor to talk to here? Is there someone sir, you or someone else to talk to about an opportunity to see what’s going on? We have an unacceptable situation here.”

The politician and more than a dozen other mayors were politely told by an agent to remain on the other side of a fence as others exited the facility.

Administration officials blame chaotic conditions on the border in part on a 2015 ruling by U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, which is referred to as the “Flores settlement.”

