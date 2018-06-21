Having convinced President Trump to reverse separation of most illegal immigrant parents from children at the border, Democrats in Congress now say he must quickly reunite the more than 2,300 children who were taken during the six weeks the practice was in place.

The Trump administration has given conflicting information about what’s likely to be possible, and as of late Wednesday was in a holding pattern.

“It is still very early and we are awaiting further guidance on the matter,” the Health and Human Services Department said in a statement. “Reunification is always the ultimate goal of those entrusted with the care of UACs, and the administration is working towards that for those UACs currently in HHS custody.”

UACs are Unaccompanied Alien Children — those who either came to the border on their own or, in recent weeks, were separated from their parents as a result of the president’s zero tolerance policy.

“It seems that the administration lacks a plan, intention and a sense of urgency to begin reuniting these children – many of whom have suffered serious emotional anguish – with their parents,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a letter Thursday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.