President Trump said the jacket first lady Melania Trump wore while boarding a plane to Texas to visit illegal-immigrant detention camps was a gibe at the media.

The jacket, which had graffiti-like lettering spelling out “I really don’t care, do u,” caused a furor among media types who called it insensitive in light of their insistence that the Trump administration was torturing children.

Not so, the president said.

“‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!” The president tweeted Thursday evening.



“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.