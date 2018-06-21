President Trump on Thursday reaffirmed the need for a legislative fix to the immigration problem, saying that the U.S. “shouldn’t be hiring more judges” and that immigrants shouldn’t use asylum as “their password” to get into the country.

Mr. Trump specifically slammed Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as weak on security, after criticizing Democrats for the past week over immigration negotiations.

The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years. At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security - now he’ll take Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

He accused the Democrats of purposefully obstructing Republican immigration reform and called for the end of filibustering.

What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms). Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The president also spoke about solutions to the immigration crisis. He challenged the idea of a hiring surge for immigration judges, and doubled down on higher asylum standards.

We shouldn’t be hiring judges by the thousands, as our ridiculous immigration laws demand, we should be changing our laws, building the Wall, hire Border Agents and Ice and not let people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018





