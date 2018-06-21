President Trump on Thursday reaffirmed the need for a legislative fix to the immigration problem, saying that the U.S. “shouldn’t be hiring more judges” and that immigrants shouldn’t use asylum as “their password” to get into the country.
Mr. Trump specifically slammed Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as weak on security, after criticizing Democrats for the past week over immigration negotiations.
He accused the Democrats of purposefully obstructing Republican immigration reform and called for the end of filibustering.
The president also spoke about solutions to the immigration crisis. He challenged the idea of a hiring surge for immigration judges, and doubled down on higher asylum standards.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.