President Trump said Thursday that the denuclearization agreement with North Korea is quickly advancing following the Singapore summit, adding that he thinks they are on the verge of a “successful” peace deal.

“We’ve had some very good news even over the last couple of days. They want to get it done, we want to get it done, and we are moving quickly,” Mr. Trump said at a Cabinet meeting.

He did not specify the “good news” he received or the nature of that “good news.”

Mr. Trump said the foundations of the agreement reached last week in Singapore were already benefiting East Asia and the world, including Pyongyang halting nuclear tests and missiles tests and destroying nuclear weapon test sites.

But he said the most important development is the improved relationship between the U.S. and North Korea, which he forged in the historic summit with dictator Kim Jong-un.

However, leaders form Washington to Seoul have been impatient for tangible evidence that North Korea is beginning to dismantle its nuclear arsenal.

At the summit, Mr. Kim promised to destroy the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground. But so far, satellite images show no action at the site.

Mr. Kim also pledged to return the remains of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

“They’ve already sent back or are in the process of sending back the remains of our great heroes who died in North Korea during the war. And that’s already in the process of coming back,” Mr. Trump said.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis said discussion of returning MIA remains were ongoing.

“I know that we’re engaged on it. That’s all I can tell you,” he told reporters.

Still, Mr. Trump was upbeat about the progress and the positive reaction to the summit throughout Asia.

He said Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe congratulated him for the “incredible” summit.

“He was so thrilled. He doesn’t have rockets going over Japan. That makes him very happy generally,” said Mr. Trump, referring to North Korean missile tests over Japan late last year.

Mr. Trump said that U.S.-North Korea relations were a work in process but that they were currently in a good place.

“Things can change. Personalities can change. Maybe you end up with conflict, maybe you don’t,” he said. “But the relationship that [we] have with Chairman Kim and his group is a very good one, a very strong one, and I think it is going to lead to tremendous success.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.