MIAMI (AP) - A Florida drug court defendant says he’s been working at a Miami-area facility housing migrant children separated from their families at the border.

Franky Santos faces felony drug possession charges from a 2017 traffic stop in which authorities say they found 20 grams of marijuana.

In a Miami Herald report , Santos told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jeri Cohen this week that he worked at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, overseeing children ages 12 to 17. He said he wasn’t supposed to discuss it publicly and that the facility’s contractor knew his criminal history.

Cohen says Santos’ hiring was “a disgrace” and urged him to quit. She says anyone with pending criminal cases shouldn’t be working there.

The contractor referred questions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

