The SenateJudiciary Committee delayed voting on one of President Trump’s circuit court nominees Thursday due to concerns from Republican Sen. Jeff Flake about unrelated matters, said committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley.

Mr. Grassley, Iowa Republican, announced the committee would delay voting on Britt Grant, Mr. Trump’s nominee to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, due to Mr. Flake’s issues with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Trump administration.

Mr. Flake has long been a staunch critic of Mr. Trump and has decided not to seek reelection.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to vote on her nomination today and will hold her over for another week while Senator Flake works out his concerns … on issues not related to her nomination,” Mr. Grassley said.

According to CNN, Mr. Flake is threatening not to vote on any of Mr. Trump’s circuit court picks until there is more action addressing travel to Cuba and tariffs.

“We’re discussing it,” the Arizona senator told CNN.

Because the Judiciary Committee has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats, Mr. Flake’s vote is needed to break any tie when advancing Mr. Trump’s judicial nominees to the Senate floor for confirmation votes.

Filling the federal bench has been one of the president’s — as well as the Senate majority leader’s — main goals during the administration, where they have been able to place more circuit court judges on the federal bench than both of Mr. Trump’s predecessors in the first year.





