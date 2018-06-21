The House defeated the first of two GOP immigration bills Thursday, rejecting an enforcement-heavy approached favored by conservatives that would have mixed a narrow legalization for “Dreamers” with a major boost in border and interior enforcement.

The bill was expected to fail, but it still marked a blow for conservatives who’d said it was a viable alternative that improved security without offering a full amnesty.

It was defeated 231-193.

Next up for a vote is a more moderate bill that combines a full pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and other immigrants with less comprehensive enforcement measures.

That too is expected to fail.





