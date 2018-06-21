GOP leaders postponed a vote on their compromise immigration bill until Friday after conservatives said the bill can’t pass.

The bill will still be debated later Thursday,1 but there won’t be a vote during the session, according to guidance sent to House members by the GOP leadership team.

The House had already shot down a more conservative bill in the early afternoon, and Republicans had been bracing for another failure on the “moderate” bill worked out by party leaders, conservatives and centrists.

The delay until Friday gives leaders a chance to see if there are any final tweaks they can make to win over more conservatives without losing support on their left flank from the moderates.

“There were enough technical drafting errors yesterday that gave me great pause. Some of those drafting errors were substantial. Some were minor,” said Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus.





