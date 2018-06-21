Staring at a certain defeat, House Republicans canceled votes on their immigration compromise Thursday — an embarrassing setback for leaders who’d thought they’d finally been able to wrangle some unanimity on an issue that’s bedeviled them for years.

Lawmakers emerged from a closed-door evening meeting to say their new goal is a vote some time next week, after they try to make tweaks to win over conservatives, while keeping moderates on board.

The postponement on the “moderate” compromise bill came just hours after a more conservative bill failed in the House, defeated 231-193 when more than three dozen Republicans joined Democrats to kill it.

Worried about a twin rejection on the same day, GOP leaders decided on a cooling-off period.

“The worst thing for us to do would be to fail,” said Rep. Tom Cole, Oklahoma Republican. “I think people desperately want to get to ‘yes.’”

At stake is the fate of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant “Dreamers,” stiffer border security and President Trump’s goals of limiting the chain of family migration and ending the visa lottery.

GOP leaders had thought they had an agreement between conservatives and moderates, but the conservatives balked, saying there were too many mistakes in the bill and it didn’t do enough to press businesses against hiring illegal immigrant workers.

The conservatives wanted the bill to require use of E-Verify, the government’s currently voluntary system for electronically checking a new hire’s work eligibility.

But if E-verify is added, farm-region lawmakers said they have to see a guest-worker program for agriculture, or else farms will lose their workforce, much of which is unauthorized.

“While we’ve all been in negotiations for the last several weeks, we feel like we’ve continued these good discussions on, but two new issues came up,” said Rep. Jeff Denham, a California Republican who’d been leading negotiations for the moderates.

“We’re going to spend the weekend, delay a vote [until] next week and see if we can come to a compromise on those two final issues,” Mr. Denham said.

Some conservatives are opposed to anything that includes a pathway to citizenship, and they are unlikely to be won over. But other conservatives say their support is winnable, so long as the bill makes major strides in border security, including firm funding for Mr. Trump’s border wall.

Mr. Trump called in to Thursday’s GOP meeting, looking to urge the bill along.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen weighed in earlier this week, making the case for the more moderate legislation.

But with success looking elusive, Republicans across the spectrum have already begun to pin blame for failure on Democrats.

“Democrats have taken a walk on this thing,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said.

Mr. Trump was more pointed: “They don’t care about the children. They don’t care about the injury, they don’t care about the problems.”

Yet it’s disunity within the GOP that’s sunk every effort to pass broad immigration legislation in the House for more than a decade, and those divisions were on display Thursday.

Conservatives griped that they felt abandoned by their leaders. They pointed to the more conservative bill that failed Thursday and said if Mr. Trump, the administration and Mr. Ryan had put more effort behind it, they may have gotten that one over the finish line.

“They told us they were way short - what I saw today on the floor was 193 votes - that’s pretty darn close to what [we’d] need to pass that,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican.

Centrist Republicans, though, accused the conservatives of abandoning the core of an agreement they thought they’d reached.

GOP leaders had planned votes on two bills, both of them sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the Judiciary Committee. One bill, written months ago, would have codified the Obama-era DACA program in law, curtailed family migration, ended the diversity lottery, authorized the wall, boosted criminal penalties for illegal immigration, surged more resources to border enforcement and punished sanctuary cities.

The legal status for DACA recipients was too much for some conservatives, while the lack of a full pathway to citizenship was too little for some moderates.

Forty-one Republicans joined 190 Democrats in opposition.

“We’re not going to let hatred, bigotry and xenophobia prevail in this country,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat who helped lead opposition to the bill.

But the vote on the conservative bill did serve GOP leaders’ purposes, officially derailing the petition drive the moderates and Democrats had launched to try to force debate on a Democratic-backed bill that would have combined a very generous pathway to citizenship for perhaps 2 million illegal immigrants with promises of future border security.

That petition drive had been tied to the conservative bill, so by bringing the bill to the floor — even in defeat — the petition fell.

Some moderate Republicans said they could start a new petition drive next month, though they’ll have an even bigger climb, and only a couple of weeks to gather signatures before the next window for action closes.

• David Sherfinski contributed to this article.





