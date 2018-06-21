COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - After a lackluster 1984 debate performance, President Ronald Reagan’s advisers said he was “brutalized” by preparations, determining they needed to “let Ronald Reagan be Ronald Reagan.”

Some political experts say history lessons are perhaps being applied in South Carolina’s Republican gubernatorial primary runoff, with voters deciding next week who’ll represent the party this fall.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Greenville businessman John Warren met Wednesday for their only pre-runoff debate. Realizing he hadn’t won the primary outright, Winthrop University’s Scott Huffmon says McMaster needed to return to his roots.

McMaster let shine his softer side, lauding stress-relieving qualities of his beloved bulldog while reminding voters of his endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Warren, a mortgage company founder and political newcomer, stressed his outsider status.





