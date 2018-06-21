Intel Corporation CEO Brian Krzanich resigned Thursday after the company learned of his past relationship with another employee.

An investigation found Mr. Kranich’s consensual relationship in violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy, according to an official press release.

The board of directors named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan as interim CEO.

“[Mr. Swan] has been instrumental to the development and execution of Intel’s strategy, and we know the company will continue to smoothly execute,” said Intel Chairman Andy Bryant. “We appreciate Brian’s many contributions to Intel.”

The press release reaffirmed that the change in leadership would not affect business. The company expects a “record second quarter,” estimating $16.9 billion in revenues.





