California Rep. Jeff Denham slammed the House Freedom Caucus Thursday morning, accusing the group of obstructing immigration reform.

“There’s a lot of traits and characteristics I admire of the Freedom Caucus sticking together, but honesty is just not one of them,” Mr. Denham, a Republican, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The congressman said the Freedom Caucus created a trust issue among Republicans by repeatedly “moving the goalposts” over immigration negotiations.

Specifically, Mr. Denham explained that the “dust up” between Rep. *Mark Meadows, chairman of the Freedom Caucus, and Speaker Paul D. Ryan was about changing their commitments. He said the Freedom Caucus added late-night amendments on the Goodlatte bill to “make it harder” to pass.

“If those fail, then I think there is going to be greater opportunity for both parties to work together and not allow the Freedom Caucus to hijack the agenda,” Mr. Denham said, referring to Thursday’s vote on two Republican immigration reform bills.

*(Editor’s note: An earlier version of the story incorrectly identified the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.)





