Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Justice Department Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz Wednesday to hand over documents relating to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s alleged meeting to discuss an “insurance policy” against the election of then-candidate Donald Trump.

The South Carolina Republican sent a letter to Mr. Horowitz seeking clarification between two different stories — one from Mr. McCabe and one from FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Mr. Strzok sent fellow FBI employee Lisa Page, whom with he was having an affair, a text in August of 2016 referencing an “insurance policy” discussed in a meeting between the two of them with “Andy,” who Mr. Horowitz identified as Mr. McCabe.

The text read: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

Upon Mr. Horowitz’s investigation and discovery of the text messages, Mr. McCabe denied ever attending the meeting, but Mr. Strzok told the inspector general the former FBI deputy director was there.

“Do you believe Strzok or McCabe, and why is it important? What did Page tell your office about the meeting referenced in the text message? What are your plans to resolve this factual dispute?” Mr. Graham asked in the letter.

“I believe it would be of grave consequence if the Deputy Director of the FBI met with the lead investigator of the Clinton Email and Russia investigations to talk about ‘an insurance policy’ against Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 election. That would show bias and inappropriate behavior at the highest levels of the FBI,” Mr. Graham added.

He asked for Mr. Horowitz to hand over documents and transcripts related to the exchange concerning the “insurance policy.”

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, questioned Mr. Horowitz earlier in the week about the insurance policy text as well, pointing out it was sent just after the Clinton investigation initially closed and two weeks into the Russia probe.

“Mr. Inspector General, that is two weeks into an investigation, and he is talking about taking out an insurance policy because he can’t fathom the target of his investigation possibly becoming the president,” Mr. Gowdy said during Tuesday’s hearing probing the inspector general on his report.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, also questioned Mr. Horowitz during Tuesday’s hearing about another one of Mr. Strzok’s released texts where he said, “No way he gets elected. It’s like an insurance policy.”

“I think a lot of regular folks would interpret that as more than just casting a cloud on what the FBI ultimately did. I mean, it’s one thing to say ‘Trump’s an idiot’; it’s another thing to say, ‘We’ve got an insurance policy,’ ” Mr. Jordan said.

Mr. Horowitz noted he hasn’t been able to rule out bias being part of the decision to prioritize the Russia probe over finalizing Hillary Clinton’s email matter following the discovery of disgraced former Congressman Anthony Wiener’s laptop.

“I think the important thing here is the time period we’re talking about,” Mr. Horowitz said.





