A majority of voters blame the parents of the separated children at the southwestern border for the current immigration crisis, not the federal government, according to a new poll.

“When families are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally, 54 percent of likely U.S. voters say the parents are more to blame for breaking the law,” says a Rasmussen Reports survey released Thursday.

Rasmussen found 35 percent believe the federal government is more to blame for enforcing the law, while 11 percent are not sure about the situation.

“A closer look shows that 82 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of voters not affiliated with either major political party feel the parents are more to blame for breaking the law. But 60 percent of Democrats say the government is more to blame for enforcing the law,” the poll said.

Among all voters, 49 percent say the administration is “too aggressive” in its efforts to stop illegal immigration, a view shared by 23 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of independents and 75 percent of Democrats.



Still, a quarter of all voters say those efforts are not aggressive enough, while 21 percent view the administration’s policies as about right.

In addition, 54 percent overall agree with President Trump when he says, “The United States will not be a migrant camp. And it will not be a refugee-holding facility.” Thirty percent disagree, while 16 percent are undecided.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted June 19-20.









Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.