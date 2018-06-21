First lady Melania Trump made a surprise visit to a shelter for illegal migrant children in Texas Thursday amid the furor over President Trump’s rescinded family-separation policy.

The first lady told officials she was visiting to learn about the conditions facing the children and the services being provided.

“We all know that they’re here without their families,” Mrs. Trump said. ” I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion, and your kindness you’re giving them in these difficult times.”

Mrs. Trump traveled to the facility in McAllen, Texas, to thank law enforcement officials and social-service providers for their hard work, and to discuss efforts to reunite families with their children. She was also meeting with children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are being held at the Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter, part of Lutheran Social Services.

She thanked the social workers “for your heroic work that you do every day and what you do for those children.” Mrs. Trump also expressed her desire to see children reunited with their families “as quickly as possible.”

The president mentioned the first lady’s trip while discussing immigration challenges during a Cabinet meeting.

“It really bothered her to be looking at this, we’re all bothered by it,” the president said.

A senior administration official said six of the children are in the shelter due to Mr. Trump’s policy, now rescinded, of separating children from their parents after crossing the border illegally. The remainder of the approximately 60 children arrived at the facility as unaccompanied minors from Honduras and El Salvador, the official said.

The shelter opened in 2014.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Mrs. Trump wants to support efforts to reunite children and families. She said the first lady started planning the trip on Tuesday.

“She knew what she wanted to do and she told us,” Ms. Grisham said.

“She wanted to see everything for herself. … She supports family reunification. She thinks that it’s important that children stay with their families. This was 100 percent her idea.”

Mrs. Trump’s trip to McAllen, Texas, was kept under wraps by the White House until her arrival. It’s her first trip away from Washington since undergoing a kidney procedure last month.

During the burgeoning controversy over the administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy, Mrs. Trump said last weekend that she wanted a policy with “heart” and also wanted both parties to work toward a solution for secure borders.

The trip was planned before Mr. Trump signed his executive order Wednesday backing off a policy of separating children from their families after they cross the border illegally.

“She wants to see what’s happening for herself and she wants to lend her support, executive order or not,” Ms. Grishahm said. “The executive order certainly is helping pave the way a little bit, but there’s still a lot to be done.”

She said Mr. Trump supported this trip but he didn’t send her.

“This was her decision,” Ms. Grisham said. “She told her staff she wanted to go and we made that happen. He is supportive of it but she told him, ‘I’m headed down to Texas,’ and he supported it.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.