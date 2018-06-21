The spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump pushed back Thursday at media coverage of Mrs. Trump’s jacket with the message “I really don’t care. Do U?” on her trip to visit a shelter for illegal child migrants in Texas.

“It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,” said spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe.”

Mrs. Trump wore the green $39 jacket from Zara as she boarded a government plane in Washington on her way to McAllen, Texas. By the time her plane landed in Texas, she wasn’t wearing the jacket.

The jacket, with its message in white letters similiar to graffiti, received heavy coverage on social media Thursday. Mrs. Trump visited a shelter for migrant children, some of whom have been separated from their parents as part of President Trump’s now-rescinded immigration policy.

Ms. Grisham noted that Mrs. Trump also received unfair criticism last year for wearing high heels as she departed the White House for a trip to visit flood-ravaged Texas with the president. She also changed out of her heels on the flight.





