Police arrested a MetroAccess van driver Wednesday night after he was accused of raping one of his disabled passengers on Monday.

An adult female passenger with an intellectual disability told Metro Transit Police that Deymon Levarne Childs, 40, of Suitland, Maryland, picked her up in a MetroAccess van in Prince George’s County to transport her home.

When they were alone in the van near Brightseat Road in Hyattsville, the woman said Mr. Childs pulled the vehicle over and assaulted her, according to police.

Mr. Childs was charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and second-degree assault after crime scene technicians examined the vehicle.

Police say the passenger was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Several MetroAccess drivers have been arrested on charges of raping their disabled passengers in previous years: Four were arrested in 2010, and one in 2016.





