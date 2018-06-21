House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Michael McCaul touted the two Republican bills up for a vote in the chamber Thursday, while warning that Democrats might block any legislation.

“I think they are completely interested in making this a campaign issue,” Mr. McCaul, Texas Republican, said during an interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The congressman explained that President Trump’s executive order for family separation is only a “temporary fix.”

However, Mr. McCaul said he doubts any Democrats will support the bills, and none have talked to him about legislative alternatives.





