Anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok has lost his security clearance, his boss said Thursday, less than a week after he was escorted from the FBI building.

In an appearance Thursday on talk radio, Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said the punishment was imposed during an internal disciplinary review.

“Mr. Strzok, as I understand, has lost his security clearance,” he told host Howie Carr.

The former deputy chief of counterintelligence, Mr. Strzok was among the lead investigators in both the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe and the early investigation of Russian ties to Donald Trump.

He sent numerous texts to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, disparaging Mr. Trump and assured her “we’ll stop” him from winning the election.





