BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Supporters seeking to amend the North Dakota constitution to include a sweeping government ethics overhaul say they have turned in more than 38,000 signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

The initiative billed as an “anti-corruption amendment” would ban foreign money from elections, restrict lobbying and create an independent ethics commission, among other provisions. North Dakota is one of only a handful of states without an ethics commission.

Nearly 27,000 valid signatures are required to put the measure on the November ballot. Proponents say it will allow North Dakotans to find out who is funding political campaigns.

North Dakota Democratic lawmakers have been unsuccessfully pushing for years to establish an ethics commission. The Republican-led Legislature has said it’s not needed because lawmakers already follow high standards of conduct.





