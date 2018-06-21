The Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent Thursday and paved the way for states to impose a broader internet sales tax.

In a 5-4 ruling the justices said an old rule whereby only businesses that had a physical presence in a state could be subject to sales taxes was a vestige of the mail-order catalog era, and no longer applies in the internet age.

“Each year, the physical presence rule becomes further removed from economic reality and results in significant revenue losses to the States,” wrote Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who delivered the opinion for the court.

South Dakota had challenged the physical-presence rule, saying it was losing roughly $48 to $58 million in revenue each year. It passed a law requiring online retailers with $100,000 in sales of goods or with more than 200 transactions to collect and remit a sales tax.

Lower courts ruled against the state’s law, following the physical presence precedent.

But the high court said it was time to overturn those cases.

“The internet’s prevalence and power have changed the dynamics of the national economy,” Justice Kennedy wrote.

The decision produced a curious lineup.

Conservative Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. led the dissent, joined by three Democratic-appointed justices.

Meanwhile, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, perhaps the most liberal justice, joined four GOP-appointed conservative members in the majority.

Chief Justice Roberts argued in his dissent Congress should be the one to address the regulation of commerce between states.

“Nothing in today’s decision precludes Congress from continuing to seek a legislative solution. But by suddenly changing the ground rules, the Court may have waylaid Congress’s consideration of the issue,” the Chief Justice wrote.

Andrew Moylan, executive vice president of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, said the Court dealt a blow to taxpayers and is allowing states the power to tax businesses all over the country.

“Congress should immediately move legislation along the lines of the No Regulation Without Representation Act,” Mr. Moylan said. “Congress must now act to contain the fallout of this case.”





