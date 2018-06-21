Three Illinois men were indicted Thursday on federal civil rights and hate crime charges in connection with an August bombing at a Bloomington, Minnesota mosque, the Justice Department announced.

The five-count indictment alleges Michael Hari, 47, Michael McWhorter, 29, and Joe Morris, 22, traveled from their hometown to terrorize Muslims in hopes of driving them out of the country.

All three men are currently being held in custody in Urbana, Illinois on separate charges.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury alleges that each defendant had a role in the attack. Mr. Hari made the bomb, drove to Minnesota and acted as a getaway driver. Mr. Morris smashed an office window at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and Mr. McWhorter tossed the pipe bomb inside.

In March, the three were arrested after a confidential source identified the men to law enforcement. At least one of the men was involved in a failed plot to blow up a woman’s health clinic.

“These three defendants allegedly plotted and executed a plan designed specifically to spread fear and threaten a fundamental right afforded to all, the freedom of religion,” said U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. “In spite of the destructive and violent act alleged in the indictment, our communities have found strength in taking a unified stand against the attack. My office and our law enforcement partners are committed to upholding the laws that protect the civil rights of all Americans.”





