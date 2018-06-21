LEITH, N.D. (AP) — The small town of Leith that drew international headlines in 2013 when a white supremacist unsuccessfully tried to take it over is on the verge of dissolving.

The Bismarck Tribune reports some residents are worried that two write-in candidates elected to the town’s council might rekindle antagonism.

Mayor Ryan Schock gathered enough petition signatures to prompt a dissolution vote July 23. The 18 people who voted in the city election will decide whether to give up their incorporated status and turn their official affairs over to Grant County.

Schock says he hopes dissolving the town’s government will be the end of the Craig Cobb legacy and of the division in Leith.

Cobb recently finished serving four years of probation for terrorizing residents of Leith in 2013. He lives in Sherwood.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com





