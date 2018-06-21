The White House on Thursday proposed the most comprehensive plan to reorganize the federal government in 100 years, including a merger of the departments of Education and Labor, and a proposal to add work requirements for welfare programs.

“Businesses change all the time,” said White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney. “Government doesn’t, and one of the things you get when you hire a businessman to become president is you bring this attitude from the private sector.”

In a presentation to the Cabinet, Mr. Mulvaney cited examples of bringing all food-safety regulations under the Agriculture Department, instead of sharing those responsibilities with the Food and Drug Administration.

“We’re still dealing with a government that is from the early 20th century,” he said. “It simply doesn’t make sense.”

He noted that a cheese pizza is currently regulated by the FDA, but a pepperoni pizza is under the jurisdiction of the Agriculture Department.

The plan also would move the food stamp program, known as SNAP, out of the Department of Agriculture and into the Department of Health and Human Services. HHS would be renamed the Department of Health and Public Welfare.

The reorganization plan faces an uncertain fate in Congress, with some Democrats saying it has no chance of being approved.

“Democrats and Republicans in Congress have rejected President Trump’s proposals to drastically gut investments in education, health care, and workers — and he should expect the same result for this latest attempt to make government work worse for the people it serves,” said Sen. Patty Murray, Washington Democrat.

In merging the Departments of Education and Labor, Mr. Mulvaney said, the government’s 47-odd job-training programs could be reduced to 16.

The plan also would privatize the U.S. Postal Service.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.